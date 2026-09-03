Eastern Shore hazard mitigation plan receives $136,500 in federal funding

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission has received $136,500 in federal funding to update the Eastern Shore’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Coastal Planner Rita Chandler said the commission received the funding as a subrecipient through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The updated plan will address planning and mitigation strategies, hazard identification and risk analysis, community assessment and procedures for adopting the completed document.

“We are in the final stages of completing the plan update now,” Chandler said. “We have submitted our draft plan to FEMA for final review and approval.”

After FEMA completes its review, the commission will begin the adoption process with Accomack and Northampton counties and every incorporated town on the Eastern Shore. The completed plan will become the Shore’s published strategy for reducing damage and protecting residents and infrastructure from future disasters.

The local funding comes as FEMA announced the approval of nearly $28 million for disaster recovery and hazard mitigation projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Approximately $26.5 million was approved through FEMA’s Public Assistance program for projects in Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The program reimburses state and local governments for repairs to infrastructure, public buildings and roads, as well as expenses incurred to protect public health and safety following disasters.

Virginia projects include more than $4.6 million for repairs to pump stations operated by the Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority following Hurricane Helene. The Virginia Department of Transportation will receive more than $3.2 million for debris removal following severe winter storms in February 2025.

FEMA provides the funding to states, which then distribute it to local governments and regional organizations for approved projects.