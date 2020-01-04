Saturday

There will be a coat closet this morning from 9 until 11 AM at the Onley United Methodist Church. Anyone in need of a coat is welcome.

The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department will be having Youth Basketball Sign-Ups and Practice on Saturday, January 4th at Arcadia High School.

Schedule is as follows:

Pee-Wee (5-8) Age Group 9:00 AM to 10:30AM

9-12 Age Group 10:30AM to 12:00 Noon

13-15 Age Group 12:00 Noon to 1:30PM

Registration forms are at the various schools and the Parks & Recreation office. For further information, contact Ms. Boggs or Mr. Burton at the office at 787-3900, 710-9301 or 710-1947.

Sunday

Game Day wings will be available every Sunday through the Super Bowl. Wings are 4lbs for $25 with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce, and ranch. Pick up at the Eastville Fire Dept Bingo Hall. Call 757-678-6939 to preorder!

