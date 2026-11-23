The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation has awarded $91,700 to 12 nonprofit organizations serving Accomack and Northampton counties, bringing its cumulative community grant awards to $5 million since its founding in 2004.

The fall funding supports food assistance, education, health care, housing repairs and job training. It includes 10 Community Grants totaling $71,700 and two Safe Futures Fund grants totaling $20,000.

Demand exceeded available funding, with 22 organizations requesting nearly $224,000. Foundation board members scored applications and met to discuss proposals before voting. Board Chair John Burdiss said the strength of the requests made funding decisions difficult.

Three organizations received $10,000 Community Grants: the Agricultural Workers Advocacy Coalition for winter heating assistance and basic needs; The Impact Center for its Turning Tables culinary apprenticeship program in Northampton County; and the Northampton County Education Foundation for STEM Builders, a hands-on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and robotics program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Eastern Shore Literacy Council received $7,500 for Books Birth to Kindergarten, the Shore’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. Epworth United Methodist Church in Exmore received $7,500 for community meals and its food pantry, while ESVA Housing Mission received $7,500 for accessibility ramps and critical home repairs.

Grants of $5,000 each went to Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore for middle school participation in JA BizTown; Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island for leadership training and grant-writing support; and WHRO Public Media for CURATE programs featuring Eastern Shore artists.

The ORA Foundation received $4,200 for lifeguard and swim instructor training at what the foundation described as the Shore’s only deep-water pool.

Through the Safe Futures Fund, Eastern Shore Rural Health System received $15,000 for HealthBridge, which provides care to workers no longer eligible for federally funded programs.

The Eastern Shore Community College Foundation received $5,000 for grocery gift cards to help immigrant adult learners in English as a Second Language and Adult Education classes feed their families and remain enrolled.

The Safe Futures Fund was previously known as The Fund to Provide Support for Those Impacted by Child Labor in Accomack County.

The foundation said its community grants are supported by investments in unrestricted funds, bequests and annual donations from community members.