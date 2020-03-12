Pictured: This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

By Ted Shockley

The Eastern Shore of Virginia has no cases of the coronavirus and there have been no Heath Department-advised quarantines in Accomack or Northampton counties.

But officials from local health professionals to area educators have been taking precautions as the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and confirmed cases were reported as close as Virginia Beach.

“It is an evolving sitution,” said J.J. Justis, local health emergency coordinator with the Eastern Shore Health District.

She said the local Health Department has fielded a number of calls from those with concerns. Justis has referred them to websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health.

People who feel they have been exposed are being told to contact or visit their healthcare provider.

Justis said she has heard of some on the Eastern Shore who have chosen to self-quarantine after being in places where exposure was possible, but there have been no confirmed quarantines.

Around the Eastern Shore, officials are taking precautions and planning ahead.

Northampton Administrator Charles Kolakowski said at a meeting Tuesday county departments were developing contingency plans in case access to government buildings was affected.

“The county is working to stay on top of this,” he said.

Eastern Shore Community College also postponed the inauguration of President James Shaeffer, which was planned for the end of March, at the request of Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn Dubois.

it will be held later in the year.

