The Eastern Shore experienced two more days of haze from the Canadian wildfires Thursday and Friday.

Areas of the midwest and northeast, including here locally, dealt with the haze from the fires that also created issues for the Shore a few weeks ago.

Canadian wildfires sent the smoky air southward days after recent heavy rains in Quebec missed the places where the fires are most active, officials said Wednesday.

Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue.

Air Quality Index Map from AirQuality.gov AirQuality.gov’s Map Legend Satellite image Accuweather.com’s Air Quality Map

19 states, including Maryland, parts of western Virginia, and North Carolina either are or have been under air quality alerts this week, but the Eastern Shore of Virginia is not. Still, Accuweather rates the Eastern Shore’s air quality currently around 71, which means air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Accuweather.com air quality forecast predicts the quality for the Eastern Shore will worsen over the holiday weekend, to the 80 mark.

While the 70-90 range is considered unhealthy, it is not considered to be in the very unhealthy or dangerous zone. It is recommended residents reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

The Eastern Shore’s air quality index from Accuweather was 130 during the last bout with the Canadian haze in early June.

Experts say people should get used to the smoke and the air quality issues that come with it. As AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert points out, the Canadian wildfires that brought the smoke are primarily burning in remote areas, and authorities are focusing resources on fires that threaten populated areas.

