The Accomack County, Northampton County and Chincotaegue Island Emergency Management Officials have officially declared a state of emegency, effective today, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

This declaration will allow for Emergency Management Officials to coordinate resources and have the ability to request state assets if necessary for the impact of the coronavirus.

Accomack and Northampton County offices and facilities, except Solid Waste locations, are closed to the general public starting Friday, March 20, 2020. Employees are expected to report for their normal shifts and need ID badges for building access.

