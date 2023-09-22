Eastern Shore Emergency Management officials continuing to monitor Ophelia

Tropical Storm Ophelia is continuing its path North and is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia through Sunday morning. Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for these effects.

High winds and significant rainfall from tropical storm Ophelia are currently forecasted for the Eastern Shore. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph can be expected starting late Friday and continuing until Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be 4-6 inches throughout the storm. High tides and rainfall may lead to significant tidal flooding with potential impacts to travel and property.

Preparation

Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting their preparedness plans.

Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High winds may also topple trees.

Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes.

Low lying areas may be vulnerable to tidal flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway flooding. Do NOT drive on flooded roadways.

Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions.

As with any major weather event, residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power and access to commercial business:

Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days

Canned or packaged food for 3 days

Medications

Blankets / sleeping bags

First aid supplies

A non-electric can opener

Toiletries

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

3 days of supplies for all pets in the household

Solar or battery powered radio

Corded telephone

Evacuation

No evacuation orders are being issued at this time.