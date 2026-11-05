Eastern Shore drivers urged to move over to protect crash responders

Drivers along Route 13 and other Eastern Shore roads are being reminded to slow down and give emergency crews room to work during Crash Responder Safety Week, Nov. 2–6.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police issued the reminder following crashes that killed or injured roadside workers elsewhere in Hampton Roads. On the Eastern Shore, police, firefighters, rescue personnel and tow operators face similar exposure to passing traffic while responding to crashes and disabled vehicles.

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission’s Eastern Shore Safety Action Plan documents 77 fatalities and 369 serious injuries on roads across the two counties between 2020 and 2024. Those figures cover the entire local road network, including Route 13, rather than the highway alone.

The plan aims to reduce fatal and serious injuries, identify safety improvements and expand education about safe roadway practices.

The statewide campaign follows the death of Safety Service Patrol operator Clayton Fitchett, who was struck Sept. 19 while assisting State Police on an Interstate 64 overpass in Newport News. According to VDOT, the passing driver fled, and the incident remains under investigation.

Another Safety Service Patrol operator suffered life-altering injuries after being struck while helping direct traffic near a disabled vehicle on I-64 in Newport News on May 2.

“Every crash scene is an active and often dangerous work zone,” said Virginia State Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman E. Gray Sr. “We’re asking drivers to do their part by slowing down, staying alert, and giving responders the space they need to work safely.”

Virginia’s Move Over Law requires approaching drivers on highways with at least two lanes traveling in their direction to move into a lane away from qualifying stopped vehicles when reasonably safe. If changing lanes would be unsafe, drivers must proceed cautiously at a safe speed for conditions. The protections include emergency vehicles displaying specified warning lights and vehicles using hazard flashers, caution signs or properly lit flares.

Penalties depend on the vehicle and warning signals involved. Violations involving specified emergency warning lights constitute reckless driving; violations involving vehicles displaying hazard flashers or other warnings covered by the law are traffic infractions.

VDOT also reminds motorists involved in a minor crash to move their vehicles out of travel lanes when there are no injuries and it is safe to do so. Clearing the roadway can reduce the risk of another collision and give responders a safer place to work.