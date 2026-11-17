Onancock, VA – Led by president Chester Jackson, the Eastern Shore Cruisers car club made it’s ninth annual donation to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. The Cruisers’ Axing Out Cancer car show supports many local community organizations and has cumulatively donated $45,000 to the Cancer Center.

Funding will benefit patients who run into financial obstacles that affect their ability to receive treatment. This can include transportation difficulties, access to refrigeration for medications, necessary equipment at home and other requirements that are not covered by insurance.

Cruisers car shows will resume in the spring for another productive year of supporting the Shore.