The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 75 tests in Sunday’s report.

Virginia reported 561 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning with 75 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported statewide hospitalizations fell by 11 to 603 currently statewide.

14 additional deaths were reported by the VDH with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 9,785 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

