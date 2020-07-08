For the second consecutive day, and fourth time in the last week, the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Eastern Shore processed 23 tests in Wednesday’s numbers.

Virginia added 633 confirmed cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the overall case count to 64,583 with two additional probable COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 2,792.

64 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the overall total statewide to 6,534, with one additional probably COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 43. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another day of increasing current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by five to 594 and pending test result current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 64 to 377.

The VDH reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning, for an overall total of 1,799. 1,149 of Virginia’s deaths have been in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 9,880 tests in Wednesday morning’s report for a test positive rate of 6.4%.

