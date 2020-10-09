The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 151 tests in Friday’s numbers from the VDH.

Virginia reported 971 additional COVID test positives Friday morning with 143 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 29 to 651 currently statewide.

13 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with 3 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 29,718 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

.