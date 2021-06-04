The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged Friday morning. The seven day test positivity rate fell to 4.3%

As of Friday morning, 14,578 individuals in Accomack County(44% of the overall population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,411(37.9%) are fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,887(57.9%) have been given the first shot and 5,982(50.3%) received both.

Virginia reported 178 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 81 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 to 356 statewide, the lowest level of hospitalizations in the state since April 1, 2020.

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable deaths were unchanged.

.