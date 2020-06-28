The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were all unmoved in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack’s total case count remains at 1,039, hospitalizations 71 and deaths 14. Northampton’s total case count remains at 269, hospitalizations 29 and deaths 28.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 45 tests in Sunday’s numbers.

Virginia added 460 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the state’s overall total to 59,071. The VDH also reported 19 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,665.

16 new hospitalizations were reported, for a new ovreall total of 6,100. Probable COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged at 36. The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reported overall falling current hospitalizations. While pending test result hospitalizations, increased by 11 to 295, confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 523.

Virginia reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, for an ovreall total of 1,628, and probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 104.

Virginia processed 10,373 tests in Sunday’s report, for a positive test rate of 4.43%.

.