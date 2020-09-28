For the second consecutive day, the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 125 tests in Monday’s report.

Virginia reported 410 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives, the lowest overall number of daily test positives added since June 14, with 39 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 602 statewide.

11 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,039 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 1.7%.

.