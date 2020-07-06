All of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved from Sunday morning’s report. Accomack County still reported 1,044 overall cases, 72 overall hospitalizations and 14 overall deaths. Northampton has 272 total cases, 41 total hospitalizations and 28 total deaths.

The Eastern Shore processed six tests in Monday’s report.

Virginia also added low numbers Monday morning, adding 358 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a new overall case total of 63,339 and 56 additional probable COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,763.

Virginia added 17 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 6,394 and probable hospitalizations remained unmoved at 41. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 565 current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and 218 pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Virginia added one additional COVID-19 death in Monday’s report, for an overall total of 1,747, but reported one fewer probable COVID-19 death, bringing that total down to 106.

