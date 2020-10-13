The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged Tuesday. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests in Tuesday’s report.

Virginia reported 1,036 new COVID test positives Tuesday morning with 199 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 35 to 686 statewide.

10 new deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,720 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

The VDH’s website crashed for a time Tuesday following an issue with a cable in Chester, Virginia.

