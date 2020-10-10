The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. This is the second consecutive day with no changes for the Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests in Saturday’s update.

Virginia reported 1,003 additional COVID-19 test positives and 251 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by nine to 642 statewide.

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Virginia Saturday morning with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,694 COVID-19 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

