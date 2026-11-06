Soaking rain to bring drought relief to Eastern Shore; heavier bands could cause localized flooding

Widespread rain could bring much-needed relief to Accomack and Northampton counties today, with moderate to locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms possible as a slow-moving cold front crosses Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said Thursday evening that no major forecast changes had been made. Earlier projections called for storm totals of approximately 1.25 to 2 inches across the Shore, although the latest discussion emphasized that amounts will depend on where heavier rain bands develop.

Rain is expected to spread across the region this morning and continue into the afternoon. A developing wave of low pressure will help push the stalled front eastward, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms toward the coast.

Forecasters said repeated downpours over the same locations could cause very localized flash flooding. Totals exceeding 3 inches are possible beneath persistent thunderstorms elsewhere in the forecast region, particularly southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Those higher amounts are not a countywide prediction for Accomack or Northampton.

The Weather Service also identified a limited risk of strong wind gusts in thunderstorms, primarily across southern portions of its coverage area.

The rainfall comes as portions of Virginia’s Eastern Shore have slipped backward following summer drought relief. As ShoreDailyNews.com reported Tuesday, the late-October assessment showed a one-category deterioration across portions of Northampton County. Both counties remained under a state drought warning.

Summer rainfall provided substantial but uneven relief. During August thunderstorms, Accomac received 4.5 inches and areas around Onancock recorded as much as 4.7 inches, compared with 1.7 inches in Exmore and just 0.15 inches in Eastville.

The state’s October 23 assessment also reported lingering dryness in deeper soils across southern and eastern Virginia, along with groundwater levels declining after earlier gains. Today’s rain could help.

Rain chances should begin decreasing late this afternoon as the front advances offshore, with conditions improving tonight.

Cooler, drier weather follows for the weekend. Northwest winds could gust to approximately 20 to 25 mph Saturday, and coastal areas may remain breezy Sunday. The latest forecast favors dry conditions continuing into the middle of next week.