Eastern Shore Community Foundation awards $250,000 in spring grants

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2026 Spring Community Grants, awarding a total of $250,000 to seven organizations across Accomack and Northampton counties.

Foundation officials say the funding will support projects aimed at strengthening communities, preserving important assets, and expanding opportunities for residents throughout the region.

Among the largest awards, the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in Onley and Children’s Harbor also in Onley each received $50,000. The YMCA plans to renovate its aquatics facility to expand access to health and water safety programs, while Children’s Harbor will use its funding to support a childcare access and stabilization initiative aimed at improving availability and affordability.

The Riverside Health Foundation was also awarded $50,000 to support its Eastern Shore Primary Care Rural Residency Program, designed to build and sustain a local healthcare workforce.

Other recipients include the Chincoteague Island Arts Organization, which received $40,000 for facility safety and energy efficiency upgrades, and Camp Silver Beach in Jamesville, which was awarded $25,000 to support its capital campaign focused on improving facilities for youth and community programs.

The Society for the Preservation of Locustville Academy received $20,000 to continue revitalization efforts at the historic site, while the Eastern Shore Railway Museum in Parksley was awarded $15,000 for roof replacement and exterior repairs.

Foundation leaders said this year’s grant cycle was highly competitive, with a large number of applications representing a wide range of needs across the Eastern Shore.

“We are deeply grateful to every organization that applied,” said Executive Director Monika Bridgforth. “The strength, creativity, and commitment of our nonprofit partners continue to inspire us and reflect the very best of our community.”

The Community Grants program supports projects in areas including arts and culture, education, health and wellness, social services, environmental initiatives, and economic stability.

Bridgforth said the funding is made possible through donations, including endowed funds and legacy gifts, allowing the foundation to continue investing in the long-term vitality of the Eastern Shore.