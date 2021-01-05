The Eastern Shore Community College will be hosting a Registration Rally today at the campus on Lankford Highway in Melfa.

Here is Eastern Shore Community College President Dr. Jim Shaeffer with more:

The rally will take place from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM. No appointment is necessary but masks are required.

Assistance will be available for advising, financial aid, class selection, and payment. The Spring Semester begins on Monday, January 11, so the event will be helpful to make sure you’re ready for class.

Spring and Summer 2021 Class schedules are available online at es.vccs.edu.

