Eastern Shore Community College Names Dr. Ramzi Ockaili as Vice President of Academic and Workforce Programs

Eastern Shore Community College has announced the appointment of Dr. Ramzi Ockaili as its full-time Vice President of Academic and Workforce Programs, following his service in the role on an interim basis since March 2025.

According to a press release from the college, Dr. Ockaili was selected for the permanent position after a competitive interview process this spring.

Dr. Ockaili brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education, including teaching, leadership, and research. Prior to joining ESCC, he served as Department Chair of Anatomy & Physiology and Biology at Reynolds Community College, where he focused on faculty development, student mentoring, and curriculum innovation.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the American University of Beirut, as well as a master’s degree and doctorate in physiology from Virginia Commonwealth University. He also earned a graduate certificate in medical education from VCU’s School of Education and completed postdoctoral training in cardiology within VCU’s Department of Internal Medicine.

College leadership said Dr. Ockaili’s experience within the Virginia Community College System and his track record of innovation position him well to support ESCC’s academic and workforce development goals.

During his time as interim vice president, Dr. Ockaili has overseen continued growth in both academic and workforce programs. He has also played a key role in preparing the college for the launch of a new engineering program scheduled to begin in fall 2026, aimed at meeting regional workforce demand and expanding opportunities for students on the Eastern Shore.