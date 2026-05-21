Eastern Shore Community College honors faculty excellence during Spring Commencement Ceremony

Eastern Shore Community College celebrated its Spring 2026 Commencement on Wednesday, May 13, while also recognizing several faculty members for excellence in teaching, leadership, scholarship and service to students.

The awards were announced by Dr. Ramzi Ockaili, ESCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Student Success and Workforce Development, and presented by ESCC President Daryl Minus during commencement ceremonies.

Kiprop Kibet received the Recognition for Teaching Effectiveness Award, which honors a faculty member whose classroom performance and instructional work best promote student achievement.

Dr. William Foxworthy was presented with the Faculty Scholarly and Creative Engagement Award for accomplishments in academic scholarship, including research, publishing, professional presentations, grant activity or creative work.

Christina Duffman earned the Faculty Community Impact Award, recognizing a full-time faculty member who has positively influenced the college’s image through community involvement and service.

Tonya Martin received multiple honors during the ceremony. She was awarded the Faculty Leadership Award, which recognizes leadership and commitment to the college, as well as the Caramine Kellam and Dr. Caramine White Award for extraordinary dedication to helping students succeed both academically and personally.

Martin also shared the Faculty Reward for Professional Excellence Award with Susan Greer. The award is considered the college’s highest faculty honor and recognizes individuals who substantially exceed expectations in areas such as teaching, scholarly engagement, institutional responsibility and service.

The awards were based on voting conducted in the weeks leading up to commencement ceremonies.