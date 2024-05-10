Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation celebrates Young Professionals Scholarship winners

May 10, 2024
 |
Lynn Brankley Devaughn Henry Joel Robinson Robert Sabbatini

Pictured from left to right: The ESVA Chamber’s Young Professionals Chair Lynn Brankley, Arcadia winner Devaughn Henry, Northampton winner Joel Robinson and ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation is delighted to announce the recipients of the Young Professionals Scholarship. After careful consideration, five graduating seniors have been awarded $1,000 each to support their educational pursuits. 

 The deserving winners of this esteemed scholarship are: 

  • Joel Robinson, Northampton High School 
  • Allison Garland, Chincoteague High School 
  • Emma Philpot, Broadwater Academy 
  • Martin Savage, Nandua High School 
  • Devaughn Henry, Arcadia High School 

These remarkable individuals have demonstrated academic excellence, exemplary leadership skills, and a commitment to community service. Their achievements exemplify the values of the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s community and serve as a testament to their dedication to making a positive impact. 

 The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation extends its appreciation to all the applicants for their exceptional submissions and to the educators, mentors, and community members who have supported them throughout their academic journeys.  For more information about the Young Professionals Scholarship and other initiatives supported by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation, please visit www.esvachamber.org.  

Emma Philpot
Emma Philpot
Martin Savage
Martin Savage

