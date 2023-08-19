Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club thanks United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia (BGCSEVA) would like to extend its gratitude to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore (UWVES) for, once more, supporting our Eastern Shore Club’s Power Hour and Triple Play programs through a generous grant. For over 10 years, the UWVES has supported our mission, “to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia has served the Eastern Shore community since 2003.

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club Board member, Bill Sterling, commented on how UWVES’s support of Boys & Girls Club programming is changing lives. “As a board member of the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club for the past 15 years, I have seen that joining our Club is a life-changing experience for our members. By creating a fun but purposeful Club, where the Club Director and her staff form relationships with our Club members, we can make a difference in their lives. That difference is academic success, a healthy lifestyle, and making good life choices. The United Way Virginia’s Eastern Shore has always been a strong supporter of our Boys & Girls Club. That support is making a real difference in the lives of our members.”

Power Hour and Triple Play are programs designed and passed down through Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). Power Hour aims to make every minute count by providing Club members with 60 minutes of programming that focuses on homework help, tutoring, and high-yield learning activities. Through this program, we aim to help members reach their academic goals and address any concerns they may have. Triple Play is our comprehensive health and wellness initiative that strives to improve the overall health of Club members by increasing their daily physical activity, teaching them good nutrition, and helping them develop healthy relationships.

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club Director, Kathy Custis, gave us an update on some fun and exciting Club programming that happened this year. “We run Power Hour all through the school year and during the summer, our Club members have reading days and a book Club, where they read and share about their stories. In addition to this, we are teaching our Club members how to write in cursive, since they aren’t doing that in schools now. This year, as part of Triple Play, we have had lots of gym time to play dodgeball and basketball. We also have Zumba, Dance Club, yoga, swim lessons, and even an exercise room! The kids are having a ball! This summer, we went to Saw Mill Park for a fun day of playing in the water. We couldn’t have these fun, healthy activities without the continuous support of the United Way,” she said.

Sam Norton, President of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore Board of Directors remarked, “This is a great way for our community to impact the youngest among us who will certainly appreciate participating in the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club’s Triple Play and Power Hour. Most importantly, this would not be possible if not for kind donations made to United Way from across the shore! The community made this happen.”

The support we receive from the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is crucial to our success and positive impact within this community. It is an honor to partner with an organization that is focused on supporting and advocating for the residence of the Eastern Shore directly.