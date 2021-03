Eastern Shore residents are being asked to help in the search of an 18 year old Eastern Shore man.

Robert William Washington was last seen at his home on February 26 before 11 p.m. Washington is 156 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact his sister Elizabeth Lidle at 757-709-4702 or his mother Carrie Washington at 757-709-4716.

