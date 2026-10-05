Eastern Shore author releases debut novel about teenagers who resisted Hitler

Eastern Shore author Kathryn Lee Moss’s debut novel, This Is a Chain Letter, was released October 1, telling the story of three German teenagers who risked their lives to expose Nazi propaganda during World War II.

Published by Sweetwater Books, an imprint of Cedar Fort Publishing & Media, the historical novel is based on the true story of 16-year-old Helmuth Hübener and his two friends, Rudi and Karl.

After listening to an illegal shortwave radio, Helmuth discovers that Hitler has been lying to the German people. He recruits his friends to help distribute anti-Nazi leaflets throughout Hamburg, placing them in mailboxes, slipping them into coat pockets and posting them on Nazi Party bulletin boards.

Their arrest brings them before the tribunal known as the “Blood Tribunal,” forcing each to confront the consequences of their resistance. The novel explores courage, friendship and the personal cost of standing up for one’s beliefs.

“Too often we don’t stand up for what we believe in because we think we can’t make a difference,” Moss said. “We think our efforts will be too insignificant to matter so we don’t even try. I hope this story shows today’s youth that standing up for what they think is right is not only possible—it’s essential!”

Moss is an author, speaker and Emmy-nominated director whose previous work includes the history-based My World My Time podcast, the award-winning feature film Resistance Movement and the nonfiction book The Spiritual Resistance Agent Field Manual. She lives on Virginia’s Eastern Shore with her husband and is the mother of three.

This Is a Chain Letter is intended for readers ages 14 and older. It is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Cedar Fort Publishing and KathrynLeeMoss.com. The listed prices are $15.99 for the paperback and $7.99 for the Kindle edition.