Accomack and Northampton County added an additional COVID-19 test positive according to Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 90 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.2%.

Both Accomack and Northampton County reported a new COVID-19 test positive Sunday, and Accomack reported one additional hospitalization.

Virginia reported 1,021 additional COVID-19 test positives on Monday morning with 281 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID hospitalizations increased by five to 824 statewide.

Six additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,744 tests for a test positive rate of 6.4%.

.