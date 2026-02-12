Eastern Shore Animal control seeking information after puppies found abandoned in Onancock

February 12, 2026
 |
Image

The Eastern Shore Regional Animal Control Facility is asking for the public’s help after eight puppies were found abandoned early January 31 in Onancock.

According to shelter officials, the puppies were discovered around 7 a.m. at Six College Avenue, near the Historic Onancock School. The animals were inside a black container labeled “Family Dollar.”

The individual who found the puppies transported them to the shelter after drilling air holes into the container to allow ventilation. Shelter staff said one of the puppies did not survive.

At this time, the facility is seeking information about where the puppies may have come from. Officials say they do not know the circumstances that led to the animals being left at the location and are attempting to determine their background before moving forward.

Anyone with information that could help identify the puppies’ origin or owner is asked to text 757-709-8103. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

The shelter emphasized that the puppies are not currently available for adoption. They must complete the required eight-day hold period while officials attempt to locate an owner, unless an owner comes forward and voluntarily surrenders them.

Officials thanked the community for its assistance in ensuring the puppies receive appropriate care and support.

