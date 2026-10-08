Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair celebrates 10th Anniversary and announces 2026 Competition Winners

The 10th Annual Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair brought more than 1,000 people together on Saturday, October 3, for a day celebrating agriculture, community, friendly competition, and the traditions that make the Eastern Shore of Virginia special.

Free and open to the public, the Agricultural Fair once again served as one of the Eastern Shore’s signature fall events. Despite the threat of rain, the weather cooperated and allowed families, exhibitors, competitors, agricultural organizations, and community members to enjoy a full day of activities.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce extends its sincere appreciation to Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Peninsula Tractor Organization, the Eastern Shore Ag Fair Planning Committee, sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, competitors, and everyone who attended for helping make the fair’s 10th anniversary a success.

For a decade, the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair has provided an opportunity to celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage while bringing neighbors together and introducing younger generations to the people, traditions, and industries that continue to shape the Eastern Shore.

A highlight of this year’s event was the wide variety of competitions, ranging from skillet throwing and wader racing to baking, photography, agricultural exhibits, decorated sweet potatoes, floral arrangements, and the always-impressive giant pumpkin competition.

2026 Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair Competition Winners

Skillet Throwing: Youth 13–18 — Ellis Dukes, Elsie Irminger and Adrian Perez; Youth 5–12 — Ellis Dukes, Sunny Jardine and Rolan Rono; Youth 5 & Under — Jeb Barham, Austin Cohen and Katy Parks; Women — Isabell Reynolds, Allison Nicholson and Chloe Johnson; Men — Jesse Queck, Spencer Parks and Lee Robbins. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Wader Racing: Jase Charnock, Ellis Dukes and Sunny Jardine.

Critterless Critter Judging: Cuddliest — Darwin Farmer, Madeline Passarelli and Thea Ford; Small Animal — Merrick Ford, Thea Ford and Esmeralda Rodriguez; Large Animal — Annabell Harrington, Lochlan Ford and Darwin MacGarvey Farmer; Craziest — Natalia Rangel, Merrick Ford and Charlotte Harrington. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Sack Races: Youth 9–12 — Sunny Jardine, Preslie Hart and Annie Willis; Youth 5–8 — Natalia Rangel, Steeton and Jaxon Parks.

Photography Competition: Adult — Bill Mytnik; Youth Middle School — Georgia Youmans; Youth Elementary School — Violet Youmans. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Baking Competition – Adult: Linda Gordon received the Fan Favorite Award for the highest overall adult score and was recognized for the No. 1 bread. Anne Mytnik received the No. 1 overall adult pie award. Category winners included Anne Mytink, Pecan Pie; Amaris Mazziott, Apple Pie; Robin Sexauer, Sweet Potato Biscuit; and Linda Gordon, Cornbread. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Baking Competition – Youth: Georgia Youmans received the Fan Favorite Award for the highest overall youth score and No. 1 youth pie. Bryan Youmans received the No. 1 overall youth bread award. Category winners included Hayden Morgan, Sweet Potato Pie; Georgia Youmans, Apple Pie; Violet Youmans, Sweet Potato Biscuit; and Bryan Youmans, Cornbread. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

4-H Salted Ham Project: Josephine Haney, Esme McNair and Hayden Morgan.

4-H Ham Record Book: Hayden Morgan, Addison Mayer and Josephine Haney. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Decorated Sweet Potato: Lower Elementary (K–2) — Bryan Youmans, Thea Ford and Wren Small; Upper Elementary (3–5) — Violet Youmans, Lochlan Ford and Anson Strerrett; Middle School — Hayden Morgan.

Poster Competition: Lower Elementary — Merrick Ford (Pungoteague Elementary), Colton Collins (Accawamake Elementary); Upper Elementary — Lochlan Ford. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Giant Pumpkin: Doc Brown, first place, 780 pounds; Randy Burton, second place, 155 pounds.

Soybeans: Adult — Bob Snyder, first; Mark Colson, second. Youth — George Russell, first; Bailey Sturgis, second; William Russell, third.

Floral Arrangements: Adult — Ann Mytnik, first; Linda Gordon, second. Youth — Hayden Morgan, first. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Vegetable Baskets: Adult — Ann Mytnik, first; Youth — Hayden Morgan, first. Ag Fair Contest Winners 2026

Celebrating 10 Years of Agriculture and Community

The Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair continues to grow because of the community that supports it. From young competitors entering their first fair contest to longtime farmers, volunteers, businesses, families, and agricultural organizations, the event reflects the people and traditions that make the Eastern Shore unique.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce congratulates all of the 2026 competition winners and participants and thanks everyone who helped make the 10th Annual Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair a memorable celebration.