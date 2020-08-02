Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics in Accomack and Northampton County were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 47 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

Virginia added 957 confirmed COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 24 additional probable cases.

45 additional confirmed hospitalizations were reported statewide. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 47.

Virginia reports three additional COVID-19 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,641 tests for a test positive rate of 7.5%.

.