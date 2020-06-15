Accomack County added three new COVID-19 cases in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, the only changes to COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore. Accomack’s total case count now stands at 996. Hospitalizations and deaths in Accomack County remained unmoved, at 59 and 14.

Northampton’s metrics were all unchanged, with 262 cases, 34 total hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

The Eastern Shore processed eight tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 37.5%.

While the Eastern Shore’s total case count is over 1,000, the numbers over the past two weeks indicate the Eastern Shore has fewer than 40 official current COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 virus has a two week gestation period, and the new cases reported on the Eastern Shore in the last two weeks from the Virginia Department of Health total 38. Unofficial numbers are in all likelihood higher, by how much is unknown.

Virginia added 357 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 52,460, with 23 additional probable COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 2,426.

Virginia added 51 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 5,557, with one additional probable hospitalization, for an overall total of 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports declining current hospitalizations across the board. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 to 643 and pending test result hospitalizations fell by 43 to 259.

Virginia reported six new deaths Monday morning, bringing the state total to 1,444. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 108.

Virginia processed 9,976 tests in this report, for a test positive rate of 3.57%.

.