The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 117 tests for a test positive rate of 2.56%.

Results from the Eastern Shore mass testing event conducted Monday at the Health Department in Accomac are expected to be released this week.

Virginia reported 970 new COVID-19 test positives according to Sunday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, with 191 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Association reported statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 to 1,006 total.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported statewide.

Virginia processed 33,735 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.8%.

