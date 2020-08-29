The Eastern Shore added three additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 124 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.4%.

Virginia reported 1,177 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 40 additional probable cases.

Statewide current COVID hospitalizations continued to fall, down 22 to 971.

Virginia reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Virginia processed 16,197 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 7.2%.

