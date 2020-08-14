The Eastern Shore added six new COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with five in Accomack County and one in Northampton County. Accomack County also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. All other metrics were unmoved for the Eastern Shore.

Another outbreak was also reported by the Virginia Department of Health for the Eastern Shore in a congregate setting, There are now 12 total outbreaks on the Eastern Shore of Virginia since early March. Outbreaks are defined as any event that causes two or more COVID-19 cases.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 137 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.3%.

Virginia reported 1,175 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, with 41 additional probable cases.

57 new hospitalizations were reported by the VDH, with one additional probable hospitalization. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell again, down eight to 860.

The Virginia Department of Health reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths statewide Friday morning.

14,128 tests were processed by the VDH for a test positive rate of 8.3%.

