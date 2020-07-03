The only changed COVID-19 metric in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health was an additional hospitalization in Northampton County.

All of Accomack County’s metrics remained unchanged, and cases and deaths in Northampton stayed the same.

The Eastern Shore processed 52 tests in Friday’s report.

In another high test day, Virginia added 651 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, bringing the new total case count to 61,190, with seven additional probable COVID-19 cases for a new total of 2,703.

50 new hospitalizations were reported Friday morning in Virginia, for an overall total 6,348, with one fewer probable hospitalizations, for a new total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports falling current hospitalizations. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 10 to 535 and pending test result hospitalizations fell by 60 to 283.

Virginia added 29 new COVID-19 deaths Friday morning, for a new overall total of 1,741. Probably COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 104.

Virginia processed 14,097 tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

