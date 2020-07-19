The only changed metric for the Eastern Shore in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health was one additional case attributed to Accomack County. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 75 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 1.3%.

In another high test day, Virginia added 1,020 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, but reported seven fewer probable COVID-19 cases.

19 new confirmed hospitalizations were reported, but one fewer probable hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations were up. While confirmed fell by 12 to 733, pending test result hospitalizations increased by 32 to 453.

Virginia only added two additional COVID-19 deaths in Sunday’s report, bringing the state’s overall total of 1,923.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,675 tests in Sunday’s report.

