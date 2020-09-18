The Eastern Shore added in COVID test positives, hospitalizations and deaths in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County reported four additional test positives and one additional hospitalization. Northampton added one additional test positive and additional death. The Virginia Department of Health website reported the Eastern Shore had processed 12,833 tests on Thursday, however, today they reported the Eastern Shore has only processed 12,656 tests. This is the second time in the last month the VDH has reported a sharp downward update to the total number of tests processed locally.

Virginia added 1,130 additional test positives Friday morning with 112 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21 statewide to 648 total.

21 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported by the VDH with eight additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 9,611 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 11.7%.

