The Eastern Shore reported increases in all metrics in Tuesday morning’s report. Accomack County added two additional COVID-19 cases. Northampton County added one new case, three new hospitalizations and one new death.

Statewide Virginia added 1,126 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 additional probable cases.

Virginia reported 67 new hospitalizations, but no new probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by three to 880.

Virginia added 26 new deaths Tuesday morning and no new probable deaths.

