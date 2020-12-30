The Eastern Shore reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 20 in Accomack and three in Northampton. Accomack added an additional hospitalization and two deaths. Northampton added one hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 93 tests for a test positive rate of 24%.

Virginia reported 2,516 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,532 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hosptializations fell by three to 2,366 currently. Virginia has 6,901 available beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

54 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning with 10 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 29,760 tests for a test positive rate of 8.45%.

