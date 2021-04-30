The Eastern Shore added in all COVID categories Friday morning. Accomack reported seven additional COVID test positives, one new hospitalization and one new death. Northampton reported one additional COVID test positives and one new death. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 105 tests for a test positive rate of 7.6%.

Accomack County reported 12,822 residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10,199 are fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,163 have received the first dose and 4,968 have been given both.

Virginia reported 724 additional COVID-19 test positives with 525 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 7 to 791 statewide.

20 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but one fewer probable death was reported.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,664 tests for a test positive rate of 3.6%.

