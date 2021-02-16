The Eastern Shore added in all categories in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack reported four additional test positives, one additional hospitalization and one additional death. Northampton reported one additional test positives and one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 68 tests for a test positive rate of 7.3%.

The VDH reports as of Tuesday morning Accomack has given 5,800 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 994 have been given both. Northampton reports 3,133 have received the first dose and 584 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reports 1,014 additional COVID-19 test positives with 756 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 17 to 1,658 statewide.

19 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 11,473 tests for a test positive rate of 8.8%.

.