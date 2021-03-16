The Eastern Shore added in all COVID-19 categories Tuesday morning, reporting three additional test positives, two hospitalizations and one net additional death.

Accomack County reported two additional test positives, one additional hospitalization and two additional deaths.

Northampton County reported one additional test positive, one additional hospitalization but one fewer death.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 33 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 9%.

As of Tuesday morning, 8,465 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,096 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 4,160 have been given dose one and 2,715 have received both.

Virginia reported 843 additional COVID-19 test positives with 433 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 33 to 885 statewide.

15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were added to Virginia’s report Tuesday morning with 29 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 13,572 tests for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

