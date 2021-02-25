The Eastern Shore reported one additional hospitalization and seven additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack reported five test positives and Northampton two. The additional hospitalization was in Northampton County. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 133 tests for a test positive rate of 5.2%.

As of Thursday morning, 8,137 residents of Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,703 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 2,703 have been given dose one and 1,554 both.

Virginia reported 1,338 additional COVID-19 test positives with 648 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 2 to 1,271 statewide.

136 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 20 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 30,668 tests for a test positive rate of 4.3%.

