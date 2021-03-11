The Eastern Shore reported one additional hospitalization Thursday morning in Accomack County and seven new COVID-19 test positives with six in Accomack and one in Northampton. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 65 tests for a test positive rate of 10.7%.

As of Thursday morning, 7,632 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Accomack County and 4,511 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 3,757 have been given dose one and 2,423 have received both.

Virginia reported 880 additional COVID-19 test positives with 381 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 27 to 925 statwide.

30 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four fewer probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 21,933 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

