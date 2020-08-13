The Eastern Shore added four new COVID-19 test positives in Thursday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, three in Accomack County and one in Northampton. Both Accomack and Northampton County also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. No new deaths were reported in either County. The Eastern Shore also reported an additional COVID-19 outbreak, which it attributed to a ‘correctional facility.’

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 71 tests in Thursday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

Virginia reported 1,054 new COVID-19 test positives in Thursday’s report, with 47 additional probable cases.

60 additional hospitalizations were reported by the VDH, however the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current state wide hospitalizations fell by 16 to 868.

Virginia added 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,500 tests in Thursday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

.