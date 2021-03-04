The Eastern Shore reported five additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of health, with two in Accomack and three in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged the the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 84 tests for a test positive rate of 5.9%.

As of Thursday morning, 6,441 individuals have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 3,316 have received both in Accomack County. Northampton County continues to lead the state in vaccine distribution, with 3,216 residents received the first dose and 1,760 the second, for the highest rate per capita in the Commonwealth.

Virginia reported 886 additional COVID-19 test positives with 414 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not yet reported their update on current hospitalization statistics.

25 additional deaths were reported statewide with six additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,300 tests for a test positive rate of 3.5%.

.