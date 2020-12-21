The Eastern Shore reported eight additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with six in Accomack County and two in Northampton County. Accomack also reported two additional COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Eastern Shore processed 163 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

Virginia reported 3,196 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 846 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 34 statewide.

Three additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 37,318 tests for a test positive rate of 8.5%.

