The Eastern Shore added 13 new COVID-19 cases and nine hospitalizations Tuesday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County officially broke the 1,000 mark with its 11 new cases, for an overall case total of 1,007. Accomack was also attributed seven new hospitalizations, bringing that total of 66. Deaths in Accomack remained unchanged at 14.

Northampton added two new COVID-19 cases for an overall case total of 264. Northampton also added two new hospitalizations, which brought its total of 36. Deaths in Northampton remained unmoved at 27.

The Eastern Shore processed 21 tests in these numbers. ShoreDailyNews.com has reached out to the Eastern Shore Health District to confirm the cases reported today are actual new cases, and not poultry plant testing numbers.

Virginia added 467 new confirmed cases, bringing the overall total to 52,917, with 12 fewer probable COVID-19 cases, which dropped that total of 2,414.

Virginia reported 57 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 5,614, and two fewer probable hospitalizations, which dropped that total of 29. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported four additional current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a current total of 647, and two fewer pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 257.

Virginia reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday morning, for an overall total of 1,465, with three fewer probable COVID-19 deaths, which fell to 105.

Virginia processed 6,451 tests in Tuesday morning’s numbers for a test positive rate of 7.2%.

