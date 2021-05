Eastern Shore Academy of Cosmetology owner Ebony Brown celebrated the school’s 7th anniversary and its new membership with the ESVA Chamber at a ribbon cutting on April 30. Eastern Shore Academy of Cosmetology trains students in cosmetology, barbering and nail services. The academy also provides haircuts, coloring, treatments and nail services at discounted rates. There’s also a beauty supply store on the premises.

For more information visit www.esacademyofcos.com.

.